Dana Laake and her special guest Dr. Patricia Webbink will discuss mindful eating.

Dr. Patricia Webbink is a licensed psychologist in Bethesda, Maryland, as well as the director of a large private practice with offices throughout D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Dr. Webbink received her Ph.D. in clinical psychology from Duke University in 1974. With over 44 years of experience, she has assisted adults, adolescents, children, families and groups in their path toward healing and self-discovery. Dr. Webbink treats anxiety, depression, and relationship and intimacy issues. She has experience in insight-oriented psychotherapy, spiritual counseling, conflict, grief, ADHD, guided imagery through music, weight loss, and psychological testing for all ages. She is the author of 4 books including The Power of the Eyes,The Intimacy Dance of Stingers and Clingers and Stingers and Clingers in the Dance of Love: Nine Steps to Relationship Harmony.

