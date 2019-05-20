Listen Live Sports

How mitochondria influence your health

Dana Laake and her special guest Dr. Thomas Bowman will discuss how mitochondria influence your health.

Thomas A. Bowman, DPM, PhD, earned his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine from the Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine with a clinical focus on diabetic limb salvage, sports medicine, and biomechanics, and his PhD in biomedical sciences from the University of Toledo with a concentration in cardiovascular and metabolic disease. Dr. Bowman is a senior scientist with Jarrow Formulas, and his responsibilities include product substantiation, research and development, marketing and science writing. He has contributed to several peer-reviewed journal publications and continues to collaborate on research projects.

