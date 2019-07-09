Hidden in plain sight: How everyday toxins in your home impact your health

Dana Laake and her special guest Beth Greer will discuss how everyday toxins in your home impact your health.

Beth Greer, the Super Natural Mom®, is an environmental health advocate, toxin-free living expert, and award-winning journalist who eliminated a sizable tumor in her chest without drugs or surgery by detoxing her body and home. She’s the author of the bestseller Super Natural Home, endorsed by Deepak Chopra and Dr. Joseph Mercola, and named a Top 50 Health & Environmental Journalist to Follow.

