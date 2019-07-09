Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
Essentials of Healthy Living
 
...
Essentials of Healthy Living

Hidden in plain sight: How everyday toxins in your home impact your health

July 9, 2019 4:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Dana Laake and her special guest Beth Greer will discuss how everyday toxins in your home impact your health.

Beth Greer, the Super Natural Mom®, is an environmental health advocate, toxin-free living expert, and award-winning journalist who eliminated a sizable tumor in her chest without drugs or surgery by detoxing her body and home. She’s the author of the bestseller Super Natural Home, endorsed by Deepak Chopra and Dr. Joseph Mercola, and named a Top 50 Health & Environmental Journalist to Follow.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News Analysis Beth Greer Dana Laake Essentials of Healthy Living Essentials of Healthy Living Federal Insights Super Natural Mom toxins Village Green Apothecary
WFED-sponsors-bnr-8

Top Stories

Government Events

7|10 SolarWinds Breakfast Briefing |...
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Air Force women shake hands after outreach soccer game in Nigeria

Today in History

1947: First female army officer is appointed

Get our daily newsletter.