David Baer and his special guest Dr. Jacob Israel Liberman will discuss how the luminous intelligence we call light effortlessly guides us toward health, contentment and a life filled with purpose.

Jacob Israel Liberman, OD, PhD, is a respected public speaker, author, and visionary scientist. His discoveries in the fields of light, vision, and consciousness have been enthusiastically endorsed by luminaries in the fields of health, science, and spirituality, including Deepak Chopra, Bruce Lipton, and Eckhart Tolle. His newest book, Luminous Life: How the Science of Light Unlocks the Art of Living, reveals how light guides our every step, so we may fulfill our reason for being.

David Baer is a co-producer of EHL radio and is passionate about health, nutrition, research, and education. He enjoys finding leading experts to share their expertise on important health topics with our listeners.

