Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
Essentials of Healthy Living
 
...
Essentials of Healthy Living

Preventing and reversing diabetes the natural way

January 13, 2020 8:38 am
 
< a min read
      

Dana Laake and her special guest Dr. Wes Youngberg will discuss preventing and reversing diabetes the natural way.

Dr. Wes Youngberg, DrPH, MPH, CNS, is a practicing clinical nutritionist and lifestyle medicine specialist in Temecula, CA. He was trained at Loma Linda University where he earned a doctorate in clinical preventive care and a master’s degree in nutrition. He is on the clinical faculty of Loma Linda University and serves as assistant clinical professor for both the Department of Preventive Medicine at the School of Medicine and the Department of Health Promotion at the School of Public Health. He is a founding director and fellow of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine. Dr. Youngberg is the author several books including, Goodbye Diabetes – preventing and reversing diabetes the natural way, and Hello Healthy – strategies to reach your full health and wellness potential.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News Analysis Dana Laake Essentials of Healthy Living Federal Insights Village Green Apothecary Wes Youngberg
WFED-9-sponsors-banner2

Top Stories

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1966: First African-American Cabinet member appointed