Dana Laake and her special guest Dr. Wes Youngberg will discuss preventing and reversing diabetes the natural way.

Dr. Wes Youngberg, DrPH, MPH, CNS, is a practicing clinical nutritionist and lifestyle medicine specialist in Temecula, CA. He was trained at Loma Linda University where he earned a doctorate in clinical preventive care and a master’s degree in nutrition. He is on the clinical faculty of Loma Linda University and serves as assistant clinical professor for both the Department of Preventive Medicine at the School of Medicine and the Department of Health Promotion at the School of Public Health. He is a founding director and fellow of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine. Dr. Youngberg is the author several books including, Goodbye Diabetes – preventing and reversing diabetes the natural way, and Hello Healthy – strategies to reach your full health and wellness potential.



