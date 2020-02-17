Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
Essentials of Healthy Living
 
...
Essentials of Healthy Living

Food intolerance and hypersensitivity in children

February 17, 2020 8:08 am
 
< a min read
      

David Baer and his special guest Dana Laake will discuss food intolerance and hypersensitivity in children and why this can cause problems in learning, behavior, development, attention, sensory responses, sleep and digestion.

Dana Laake, RDH, MS, LDN, is a licensed nutritionist in the Washington, DC area, who has provided preventive and therapeutic medical nutrition services for over 25 years. Her practice includes the nutritional evaluation and treatment of the full spectrum of health issues affecting children and adults. Dana holds a Master’s degree in nutrition from the University of Maryland. She is the author of The Kid-Friendly ADHD & Autism Cookbook, 3rd Edition.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News Analysis Dana Laake David Baer Essentials of Healthy Living Federal Insights
WFED-9-sponsors-banner2

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

2|19 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
2|19 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
2|19 Unified Data Analytics Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Loadmasters secure, off-load cargo on board an aircraft

Today in History

1841: First continuous filibuster in the Senate begins