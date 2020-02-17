David Baer and his special guest Dana Laake will discuss food intolerance and hypersensitivity in children and why this can cause problems in learning, behavior, development, attention, sensory responses, sleep and digestion.

Dana Laake, RDH, MS, LDN, is a licensed nutritionist in the Washington, DC area, who has provided preventive and therapeutic medical nutrition services for over 25 years. Her practice includes the nutritional evaluation and treatment of the full spectrum of health issues affecting children and adults. Dana holds a Master’s degree in nutrition from the University of Maryland. She is the author of The Kid-Friendly ADHD & Autism Cookbook, 3rd Edition.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.