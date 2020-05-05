Listen Live Sports

A functional medicine approach to preventing and treating prostate cancer

May 5, 2020 4:04 pm
 
Dana Laake and her special guest Dr. Geo Espinosa will discuss a functional medicine approach to preventing and treating prostate cancer.

Dr. Geo Espinosa, ND, L.Ac, IFMCP, CNS, is a naturopathic functional medicine doctor recognized as an authority in urology and men’s health. He is faculty and a holistic clinician in urology at New York University Langone Health and faculty for the Institute for Functional Medicine. Dr. Geo is the first naturopathic physician to complete an internship, residency, and fellowship in urology at a conventional medical institution at Columbia University in New York. He has authored numerous scientific papers and books, including the best-selling prostate cancer book, Thrive, Don’t Only Survive, and he co-edited the book, Integrative Sexual Health. Dr. Geo is the chief medical officer and formulator at XY Wellness, LLC. He lectures internationally on the application of science-based holistic treatments for urological conditions.

