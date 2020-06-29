Integrative Oncology and the book The Metabolic Approach to Cancer

Dana Laake and her special guest Dr. Nasha Winters will discuss integrative oncology and her book, The Metabolic Approach to Cancer.

Nasha Winters, ND, FABNO, is a sought-after global healthcare authority in integrative cancer research who consults with physicians around the world, bridging ancient therapies with advancements in modern medicine in the digital era. A personal journey with cancer and a medical career spanning over 25 years has Dr. Winters on a mission to educate and empower the nearly 50% of the population expected to have cancer in their lifetime. She is also the co-author of the bestselling book, The Metabolic Approach to Cancer.