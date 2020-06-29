Listen Live Sports

Integrative Oncology and the book The Metabolic Approach to Cancer

June 29, 2020 8:24 am
 
Dana Laake and her special guest Dr. Nasha Winters will discuss integrative oncology and her book, The Metabolic Approach to Cancer.

Nasha Winters, ND, FABNO, is a sought-after global healthcare authority in integrative cancer research who consults with physicians around the world, bridging ancient therapies with advancements in modern medicine in the digital era. A personal journey with cancer and a medical career spanning over 25 years has Dr. Winters on a mission to educate and empower the nearly 50% of the population expected to have cancer in their lifetime. She is also the co-author of the bestselling book, The Metabolic Approach to Cancer.

