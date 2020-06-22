Dana Laake and her special guest Dr. Pizzorno will discuss the latest research on toxins, how they impact health, and what we can do to fix it.

Dr. Joseph Pizzorno is a transformational leader in medicine. He founded Bastyr University, the country’s first and largest fully accredited university of natural medicine, and served as its president for twenty-two years. A naturopathic physician, educator, researcher, and expert spokesman, he is editor-in-chief of PubMed-indexed IMCJ, founding board member and currently chair of the board of IFM, founding board member of American Herbal Pharmacopoeia, and a member of the science boards of the Hecht Foundation, Gateway for Cancer Research, and Bioclinic Naturals. He was appointed by Presidents Clinton and Bush to two prestigious government commissions to advise the President and Congress on how to integrate natural medicine (by whatever name) into the healthcare system. He is author or co-author of six textbooks for doctors (most recently Clinical Environmental Medicine) and seven consumer books, including the Encyclopedia of Natural Medicine (with more than two million copies in six languages) and, most recently, The Toxin Solution.