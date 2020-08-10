Dana Laake and her special guest Dr. Diane Gilman will discuss tools for restoring energy, reducing fatigue and overcoming burnout.

Diane Gilman, PsyD, is a licensed psychologist and certified Integrative Medicine Mental Health Provider. Dr. Gilman has a master’s degree in general psychology from Villanova University, as well as master’s and doctoral degrees in clinical psychology from the American School of Professional Psychology. She is the founder of The Center For Mind and Body Health, LLC, as well as an affiliate with Capital Integrative Health in Bethesda, MD. Dr. Gilman specializes in the treatment of children, teens and adults with chronic illness and chronic pain, as well as those suffering from undiagnosed illnesses. She uses a holistic and integrated approach to therapy that utilizes several psychological theories, such as cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), humanistic psychology, and family systems theory (FST). Dr. Gilman also uses mind-body techniques to address mental and physical health concerns.