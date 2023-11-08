Future FBI headquarters coming to Greenbelt, Maryland, GSA decides

A yearlong disagreement over where to build a new headquarters for the FBI is now settled.

The FBI in the coming years will relocate its headquarters to the D.C. suburbs in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Federal officials confirmed Wednesday night that the General Services Administration has selected Greenbelt as the future home of the FBI headquarters.

A GSA spokesperson told Federal News Network that GSA “determined Greenbelt to be the best site, because it was the lowest cost to taxpayers, provided the greatest transportation access to FBI employees and visitors, and gave the government the most certainty on project delivery schedule.”

“It also provided the highest potential to advance sustainability and equity,” the spokesperson said.

The decision concludes a decision-making process that began under the Obama administration to find a suburban site for the FBI headquarters.

The Trump administration had scrapped plans for a suburban headquarters, and instead proposed demolishing the crumbling J. Edgar Hoover building in downtown D.C. and building a new facility in its place.

The Biden administration last year brought back plans to relocate the FBI headquarters to suburban Maryland or Virginia.

GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan said in a statement that “GSA looks forward to building the FBI a state-of-the-art headquarters campus in Greenbelt to advance their critical mission for years to come.

“Thank you to everyone at GSA, [the Justice Department], FBI, Congress and others who helped reach this important milestone after a comprehensive, multi-year effort,” Carnahan said.

Maryland lawmakers said in a statement that GSA’s decision “will ensure we fulfill the FBI’s dire, longstanding need for a new consolidated headquarters that meets the modern-day demands on the Bureau’s work to protect Americans and our nation.”

“This is a historic moment for the Federal Bureau of Investigation and our nation. For decades, the dilapidated J. Edgar Hoover Building has failed to meet the FBI’s operational needs, which has undermined our national security. The once-fabled building has crumbled before our eyes, with nets surrounding the facility for years to protect pedestrians from falling debris,” lawmakers wrote.

Sens. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Ben Cardin (D-Md.) joined Reps. Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), Dutch Ruppersberger (D-Md.), John Sarbanes (D-Md.), Kweisi Mfume (D-Md.), Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), David Trone (D-Md. ), and Glenn Ivey (D-Md.) in issuing the statement — along with Maryland Governor Wes Moore, Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

Virginia lawmakers, however, said they were not given advance notice of GSA’s decision.

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) tweeted Wednesday that, “lacking even the basic courtesy of a heads up, GSA has reportedly decided on a Maryland site for the new FBI headquarters.”

Connolly said “GSA has shamelessly caved to political pressure, putting blatant politics over the merits and amending the weighting of long-established criteria to make this decision all but predictable.”

“While Virginia’s loss is also the FBI’s, GSA’s reputation for objective procurement free from politics has taken a mortal hit today from which it will struggle to recover for years into the future,” Connolly wrote.

Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Mark Warner (D-Va.) joined Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin in a letter in February saying the Springfield site is ideal, because it is the closest to the FBI’s National Academy and National Crime Lab, as well as the Justice Department’s headquarters in D.C.

