Using technology in the fight against human trafficking

This week on Fed Access

This week on Fed Access, Mike Fullilove, director of operations for DeliverFund, joined host Derrick Dortch to discuss how his organization is using technology and new methodologies to combat human trafficking in the U.S. and around the world.

DeliverFund is a nonprofit started by veterans to assist law enforcement agencies in their fight to eliminate human trafficking. Fullilove explained how the partnership works, saying his organization, for example, has developed compute software to help LEOs “identify, analyze and locate” traffickers, and it provides intelligence reports identifying human trafficking activity.

Fullilove also explained what parents can do to protect their children and keep them safe from traffickers. He said an American child is trafficked, on average, every 2.5 hours.