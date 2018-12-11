Listen Live Sports

Using technology in the fight against human trafficking

December 11, 2018 8:08 am
 
Head shot of Mike Fullilove
Mike Fullilove, director of operations, DeliverFund

This week on Fed Access, Mike Fullilove, director of operations for DeliverFund, joined host Derrick Dortch to discuss how his organization is using technology and new methodologies to combat human trafficking in the U.S. and around the world.

DeliverFund is a nonprofit started by veterans to assist law enforcement agencies in their fight to eliminate human trafficking. Fullilove explained how the partnership works, saying his organization, for example, has developed compute software to help LEOs “identify, analyze and locate” traffickers, and it provides intelligence reports identifying human trafficking activity.

Fullilove also explained what parents can do to protect their children and keep them safe from traffickers. He said an American child is trafficked, on average, every 2.5 hours.

Fed Access

MONDAYS at 1:00 P.M.

From how to win government jobs and contracts, to veterans issues to the latest national security challenges, host Derrick T. Dortch explores the world of the federal government and provides you the access needed to succeed. Subscribe to Fed Access’ audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

