Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Virtual training for first responders

May 11, 2020 8:12 am
 
This week on Fed Access, Derrick Dortch hosted a wide ranging discussion on a new virtual training simulation tool for first responders.

The tool is called the Enhanced Dynamic Geo-social Environment or EDGE, and it is the result of a  public-private partnership between the Department of Homeland Security,  the Army and Cole Engineering Services.

Milt Nenneman is the program manager at the Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) and Tamara Griffith is the senior engineer for the U.S. Army Combat Simulations Training and Technology Center, Advanced Modeling and Simulation Branch. They discussed origins and mission of this collaborative project and how this type of stimulation tool can be used to train first responders.

Cole Engineering  is the government contractor that provided the technical skills to help to create the EDGE simulation based on DHS requirements (first responder needs). Bob Walker is the EDGE program manager at Cole Engineering Services, and Tabitha Dwyer is the company’s EDGE creative director.

They explained how the simulation tool works, by allowing first responders to virtually simulate various situations that they may have to deal with in real life including active  shooters, fires, hostage situations, and many more critical incidents.

The focus of the simulation is to allow first responders to learn how to work  together better to effectively mitigate and deal with these situations.

