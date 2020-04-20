Listen Live Sports

Security clearances in the age of Covid-19

April 20, 2020 5:54 pm
 
Head shot of Lesser
Evan Lesser, founder & president, ClearanceJobs.com

This week on Fed Access, Evan Lesser, founder and president of ClearanceJobs.com, joins host Derrick Dortch to discuss how restrictions put in place by the federal government during the coronavirus pandemic are affecting the security clearance process.

According to Lesser, it currently takes about 180 days for a worker to get cleared, and about 300 days to get a top secret security clearance, but he expects those processing times will increase.

He also says job interviews with cleared professionals are now being conducted remotely instead of face to face and adds that right now, despite the rise in unemployment in the private sector, the job market continues to be good for workers with security clearances.

Fed Access

MONDAYS at 1:00 P.M.

From how to win government jobs and contracts, to veterans issues to the latest national security challenges, host Derrick T. Dortch gives you the access needed to succeed. Subscribe to Fed Access’ audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

