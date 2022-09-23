On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Teaching Dr. Martin Luther King's principles as an antidote to violence

September 23, 2022 8:18 pm
This week on Fed Access, host Derrick Dortch talks with Dr. Shawn Joseph, director of the Urban Superintendents Academy at Howard University and Dr. Matthew Daniels, founder of Good of All and chair of Law & Human Rights and founder of the Center for Human Rights and International Affairs at The Institute of World Politics.

This week on Fed Access, host Derrick Dortch talks with Dr. Shawn Joseph, director of the Urban Superintendents Academy at Howard University and Dr. Matthew Daniels, founder of Good of All and chair of Law & Human Rights and founder of the Center for Human Rights and International Affairs at The Institute of World Politics.

(L-R) Shawn Joseph and Matthew Daniels

They will discuss the importance of using Dr. Martin Luther King’s principles of nonviolence as an antidote to violence around the world.

This curriculum is developed to fight violent extremism that caused the recent deadly mass shooting in Buffalo  New York and the murders of  49 people at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Dortch also discusses with his guests the McGraw-Hill-funded scholarship program that focuses on developing leaders who will teach the MLK curriculum in various communities.

 

 

      
Fed Access

MONDAYS at 1:00 P.M.

From how to win government jobs and contracts, to veterans issues to the latest national security challenges, host Derrick T. Dortch gives you the access needed to succeed. Subscribe to Fed Access’ audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

