An update on the US Special Forces Command

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Access’ audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Fed Access, host Derrick Dortch talks to Stew Magnuson, editor in chief of National Defense Magazine about developments in the U.S. Special Operations Command and topics discussed at the recent 2022 Special Operations Forces Industry Conference (SOFIC).

Magnuson talks about the future of the command and its technology priorities as is refocuses its attention on...

READ MORE