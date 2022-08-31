On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
An update on the US Special Forces Command

August 31, 2022 5:02 pm
This week on Fed Access, host Derrick Dortch talks to Stew Magnuson, editor in chief of National Defense Magazine about developments in the U.S. Special Operations Command and topics discussed at the recent 2022 Special Operations Forces Industry Conference (SOFIC).

Magnuson talks about the future of the command and its technology priorities as is refocuses its attention on...

head shot of Stew Magnuson
Stew Magnuson, editor-in-chief, National Defense Magazine

This week on Fed Access, host Derrick Dortch talks to Stew Magnuson, editor in chief of National Defense Magazine about developments in the U.S. Special Operations Command and topics discussed at the recent 2022 Special Operations Forces Industry Conference (SOFIC).

Magnuson talks about the future of the command and its technology priorities as is refocuses its attention on military operations in China and the Indo-Pacific region.

 

