An analysis of terror threats in the US

This week on Fed Access, host Derrick Dortch talks to Stacey Casas and Savannah Fellows, counterterrorism intelligence analysts at The Counterterrorism Group (CTG).

The CTG covers North America and South America, and Casas and Fellows will discuss terrorism threats throughout the western hemisphere including in the United States.

They will talk specifically about the Patriot Front, threats against law enforcement in the U.S., the increased threat environment because of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision, and recent mass shootings across the country.