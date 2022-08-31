Trending:
Domestic terror threats in the US

Derrick Dortch
August 31, 2022 6:03 pm
Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Access’ audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Fed Access, Savannah Fellows, Daniel Brown and Rhiannon Thomas, counterterrorism intelligence analysts on the NORTHCOM Team at The Counterterrorism Group , join host Derrick Dortch to discuss terror threats in the US.

They will talk about threats against the FBI, federal agents and the IRS, the increase in hate crimes around the country, and the group’s recent Flash Alert on the high risk of violence with the publication of “The Hard Reset: A Terrorgram Publication.

Fed Access

MONDAYS at 1:00 P.M.

From how to win government jobs and contracts, to veterans issues to the latest national security challenges, host Derrick T. Dortch gives you the access needed to succeed. Subscribe to Fed Access’ audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

