The future of AI and autonomous systems

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Access’ audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Fed Access, Yuna Huh Wong, a research analyst at the Rand Corporation, joins host Derrick Dortch to discuss how artificial intelligence and the use of autonomous unmanned systems could impact future military crises and conflicts around the world.

Wong is one of the co-authors of a Rand report titled: “Deterrence in the Age of Thinking Machines”, which examines the role these systems would play in the decision making process of military leaders.

She discusses the report’s findings including whether the increased use of these systems could lead to inadvertent escalations in hostilities or serve as a deterrent.