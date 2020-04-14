The future of AI and autonomous systems

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Access’ audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.
This week on Fed Access, Yuna Huh Wong, a research analyst at the Rand Corporation, joins host Derrick Dortch to discuss how artificial intelligence and the use of autonomous unmanned systems could impact future military crises and conflicts around the world.
