The future of AI and autonomous systems

April 14, 2020 7:15 am
 
< a min read
      

Head shot of Yuna Huh Wong
Yuna Huh Wong, research analyst, Rand Corporation

This week on Fed Access, Yuna Huh Wong, a research analyst at the Rand Corporation, joins host Derrick Dortch to discuss how artificial intelligence and the use of autonomous unmanned systems could impact future military crises and conflicts around the world.

Wong is one of the co-authors of a Rand report titled: “Deterrence in the Age of Thinking Machines”, which examines  the role these systems would play in the decision making process of military leaders.

She discusses the report’s findings including whether the increased use of these systems could lead to inadvertent escalations in hostilities or serve as a deterrent.

