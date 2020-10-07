On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Spreading the dream of universal rights in the digital age

October 7, 2020 7:19 am
This week on Fed Access, host Derrick Dortch spoke with Matthew Daniels, chair of Law and Human Rights at the Institute of World Politics, and Anthony Jones, associate provost & assistant vice president of Enrollment Management at Howard University.

(L-R) Matthew Daniels and Anthony Jones

They will discuss a new initiative they created to teach students about the life and life of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The course is part of a broader education effort titled Good of All, which Daniels describes as a social change movement with a digital twist, to help the next generation of students find its own voice as “champions of Dr. King’s principles.”

He added that the course teaches students how to use social media to spread ideas to uplift society rather than tear it down.

