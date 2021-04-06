On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Women of color advancing peace and security

April 6, 2021 7:14 am
Bonnie Jenkins, founder and executive director, Women of Color Advancing Peace & Security

This week Fed Access, host Derrick Dortch talked to Ambassador Bonnie Jenkins about her organization, Women of Color Advancing Peace & Security (WCAPS) and the work they are doing to be a strong voice and network for women of color and individuals who support the organization’s mission, while encouraging dialogue and strategies for engaging in policy discussions on an international scale.

Jenkins is the founder and executive director of the organization and she discussed WCAPS working groups, pipelines, and projects focused on addressing a number of national security and international affairs issues.

