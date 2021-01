Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Access’ audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Fed Access, Camille Cosgrove, intelligence analyst for the Extremism Team at The Counterterrorism Group joins host Derrick Dortch to discuss domestic terrorism and the threat it presents to this week’s presidential inauguration.

Cosgrove explains what domestic terrorism is and what federal law enforcement officials can do to prevent future incidents like the one that occurred on January 6th, when supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol and gained access to the US Senate floor and the offices of members of Congress.