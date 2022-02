Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Access’ audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Fed Access, host Derrick Dortch speaks with Becca Stewart, an intelligence analyst and special teams manager at The Counterterrorism Group about the Terrorism Outlook for 2022.

Stewart gives her take on the situation with Ukraine and Russia, the prominence of Islamist terrorism within Africa, the rise of incel extremism, and the continuation of COVID-related violence and the links between anti-vaxxers and the far right.