Congress is back home this week and won’t return to Capitol Hill until after the midterm elections. But it has a long to-do list for when it resumes. Seven appropriations bills are still unfinished and Congress has until Dec. 7 to figure out a plan for those bills. Loren Duggan of Bloomberg Government joined Nicole Ogrysko on Federal Drive with Tom Temin for a preview of that to-do list.