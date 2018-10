Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Acquisition took center stage during day two of the American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council’s 2018 Executive Leadership Conference in Philadelphia on Tuesday. From the IRS’ interest in robotics to the General Services Administration’s plans to make the lives of contracting officers easier, and the ongoing debate around other transaction authorities, agencies and industry continue to figure out ways to simplify the federal acquisition system. Federal News Network Executive Editor Jason Miller joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin from Philadelphia to discuss what he’s hearing.