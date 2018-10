Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

On Capitol Hill, the transition from legislating to campaigning has begun. In the House, members are back in their districts until after election day. In the Senate, apart from the confirmation vote for Supreme Court nominee Brett Cavanaugh, senators are wrapping up just a few major pieces of legislation before they begin their own recess. Loran Dugan, editorial director at Bloomberg Government, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk more about the Senate’s unfinished business.