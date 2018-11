Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

You’ve heard of breathing through your ears — how about hearing through your teeth? That’s the idea behind a new product the Air Force is testing. It’s a transducer that clips to an airman’s back tooth, connected to a transmitter on their neck. Peter Hadrovic, CEO of Sonitus, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to explain how it works and its use cases.