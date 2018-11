Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

She started out as an entry-level accountant after being asked if she knew how to type. She rose through the civilian ranks and now she’s the administrative assistant to the Secretary of the Army. Kathleen Miller has been inducted into the National Academy of Public Administration and she joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk more about her induction.