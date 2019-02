Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

If the government hopes to modernize its information technology, it will need good systems engineers. Now the Mitre Corporation is teaming up with the University of Virginia to offer federal employees an accelerated path to a masters degree in systems engineering. John Kreger, vice president for public sector programs at Mitre, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for the details.

