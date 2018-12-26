Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Technology
 
...

Agencies embraced new IT modernization strategies, technologies in 2018

December 26, 2018 9:13 am
 
< a min read
Share       
David Thornton

David Thornton is a digital editor of Federal News Network covering federal management, workforce and technology issues. Follow @dthorntonWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
AI All News blockchain IT modernization Technology technology stories top technology stories 2018

Today in History

1923: Teapot Dome scandal forces interior secretary's resignation

Defense Photo of the Day

Sunset from the flight deck