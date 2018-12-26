Agencies embraced new IT modernization strategies, technologies in 2018

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Agencies made significant progress on the IT modernization front in 2018. Some embraced new technologies, like AI or blockchain. NIST gave agencies a better idea of how to handle the internet of things, while DHS pushes ever closer to TIC 3.0. Take a look at how agencies are moving into the future in Federal News Network’s top ten technology stories from 2018.
David Thornton is a digital editor of Federal News Network covering federal management, workforce and technology issues. Follow @dthorntonWFED