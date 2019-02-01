Role of special prosecutor not new for presidents

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Special prosecutor Robert Mueller has been almost like a silent partner throughout the Trump administration. For President Bill Clinton in the 1990s, it was Kenneth Starr, but special prosecutors actually date back to the 19th century. For their legal basis and how the process works, University of Arizona professor Andrew Coan, author of a new book, Prosecuting the President, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin. How do special prosecutors hold the president accountable and protect the rule of law?

