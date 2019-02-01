Listen Live Sports

Role of special prosecutor not new for presidents

February 1, 2019 11:31 am
 
Special prosecutor Robert Mueller has been almost like a silent partner throughout the Trump administration. For President Bill Clinton in the 1990s, it was Kenneth Starr, but special prosecutors actually date back to the 19th century. For their legal basis and how the process works, University of Arizona professor Andrew Coan, author of a new book, Prosecuting the President, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin. How do special prosecutors hold the president accountable and protect the rule of law?

