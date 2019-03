Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

How often have you heard the complaint that the first thing cut when budgets aren’t right is training? At the National Park Service, that seems to be the case, according to Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER). The group called the agency’s moves a stealth downgrade. PEER Executive Director Jeff Ruch joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for the details.

