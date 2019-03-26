Listen Live Sports

Federal law enforcement group sues OPM over retirement changes

March 26, 2019 12:22 pm
 
The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association is taking the Office of Personnel Management to court. The association challenges a change OPM made three years ago to how it apportions retirement annuities impacted by divorce settlements. Before 2016, the agency interpreted the law to only divide retirees’ basic annuities with their former spouses. But the lawsuit claims OPM improperly started splitting annuity supplements, too, and it made the change retroactively, leaving some retirees with thousands of dollars worth of new debts to repay. Patrick O’Carroll is the executive director of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association. He joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss the lawsuit.

