The Senate Committee on the Budget is working on its resolution for fiscal 2020 this week. As always, the budget resolution is not legally binding, but it’s an important procedural step in the budget process. Among other things, if it’s passed by the full Senate it sets top-line spending targets for the appropriations committees. David Hawkings is editor in chief at The Firewall, and he joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk about this next step.

