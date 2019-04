Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

A recent Government Accountability Office award protest decision seemed to establish a new rule for how contract negotiations are conducted. Specifically, there are times when contracting officers can’t make guesses about whether proposed prices are reasonable. Washington, D.C. procurement attorney Joseph Petrillo, of Petrillo and Powell, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more details.

