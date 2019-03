Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Local jurisdictions’ control and operation of elections, even to federal offices, is a tradition as old as the Republic. But as the issue of election security becomes front and center, should Congress get involved? Jake Laperruque is senior counsel at the Constitution Project of the Project on Government Oversight and he thinks there’s a lot Congress could do. He joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.