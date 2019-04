Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Federal managers regularly lament the difficulty of finding the cybersecurity talent they need. It’s a nationwide problem. Some estimates put the number of cyber job openings at a more than 300,000. Now the Partnership for Public Service is launching a program to help match up recent cyber grads with organizations that need them. Margot Conrad, the partnership’s director of federal workforce programs, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for the details.

