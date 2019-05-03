Listen Live Sports

GAO sides with company on protest of Army bid cancellation

May 3, 2019 10:59 am
 
When an agency’s contract award gets challenged by a bid protest, one way to deal with the problem is to simply cancel the award and give it to the protestor instead. That’s what happened in an Army case last year, and unsurprisingly, the company that had initially won the contract filed a second protest of its own, saying the Army hadn’t documented its reasons for the decision. The Government Accountability Office agreed, and now what had been a relatively small technical services procurement is back where it started almost two years ago. Joe Petrillo is a procurement attorney with Petrillo and Powell, and he joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk about how GAO applied its legal standards for corrective actions in this case.

