Few surveys have the response rate and statistical ruggedness of the annual Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey. Few agencies can hide from the results. Now the annual survey, known as FEVS, has been put in the field for 2019. Mallory Barg Bulman, vice president for research and evaluation at the Partnership for Public Service, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to explain why it’s important and why, if you get one, you should fill it out.

