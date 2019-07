Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

You might not have noticed, but a deadline came and went this week. Agencies were supposed to submit plans for incorporating digital signatures into their online transactions. It’s one mandate of the 21st Century Integrated Digital Experience Act, or IDEA. For insight on what that all means, Warren Miller, managing director of Deloitte, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

