Two big projects for the General Services Administration have moved along in recent weeks. The revamping of the venerable multiple award schedules contract and the congressionally-mandated e-commerce marketplace. Larry Allen of Allen Federal Business Partners has been watching closely and joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with updates.

