Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Modernizing information technology takes a lot of vision, even courage. But it also takes a lot of practical strategies to get rid of dated, expensive data centers, become good at development, and offer better service to your constituencies. Managing director for Accenture’s CIO advisory, Dave McClure, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss strategies.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.