Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

After a long acquisition process, the FirstNet Authority in 2017 awarded the contract for a nationwide, first responder-dedicated communications network to AT&T. AT&T uses 20 megahertz of old television spectrum and will operate FirstNet for at least 25 years. In part three of this series, FirstNet Update, Federal Drive with Tom Temin got a progress report from Stacy Schwartz, AT&T’s vice president for public safety and FirstNet.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.