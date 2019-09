Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

For decades the General Services Administration’s Multiple Award Schedule system has provided a popular way for agencies to acquire commercial goods and services. It’s popular to the tune of $45 billion a year. Now GSA will consolidate 24 distinct schedules into one. Centre Law Group managing partner Barbara Kinosky joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin in studio to explain what it means to contractors and buyers.

