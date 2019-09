Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Federal hiring managers never tire of how hard it is to find and recruit new people. More and more, though, the idea of re-educating the people you have is showing good results. The latest words are reskilling and up-skilling. Tim McManus, chief operating officer of the Partnership for Public Service, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk about some of the latest thinking.

