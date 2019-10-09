Listen Live Sports

Federal hiring often eschews talent management plan, GAO says

October 9, 2019 9:57 am
 
When it comes to hiring the talent they need, federal agencies are often working in the dark. They can’t see what’s down the road, or they don’t consider it. So hiring doesn’t follow a talent management plan nor take into account how the agency and the work it needs are changing. That the gist of what the Government Accountability Office recently testified. With more, including about the 29 recommendations, the GAO’s director of Strategic Issues Robert Goldenkoff spoke to Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

