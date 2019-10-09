Federal hiring often eschews talent management plan, GAO says

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

When it comes to hiring the talent they need, federal agencies are often working in the dark. They can’t see what’s down the road, or they don’t consider it. So hiring doesn’t follow a talent management plan nor take into account how the agency and the work it needs are changing. That the gist of what the Government Accountability Office recently testified. With more, including about the 29 recommendations, the GAO’s director of Strategic Issues Robert Goldenkoff spoke to Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.