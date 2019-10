Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Yes, Congress is not officially in session. But a glance at any of the cable news TV screens shows an awful lot of congressional activity, at least on the House side. Is this normal, and what about that continuing resolution? For more on what normally goes on in Congress during recesses, The Fulcrum Editor-in-Chief David Hawkings joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

