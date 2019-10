Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Retiring from a federal job doesn’t have to mean your commitment to the mission has to end. A case in point is Dr. Rebecca Porter. She spent nearly 30 years in civilian service to the Army, dealing with the physical and mental health of soldiers and their families. Now she’s the new president and CEO of the Military Child Education Coalition. She joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss her experience and current mission.

