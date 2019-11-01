Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

DHS acting secretary departure prompts questions about Trump admin.’s replacements

November 1, 2019 9:29 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The resignation of Kevin McAleenan has acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security has brought up the question of acting officials and the Federal Vacancies Reform Act. The law places restrictions on how a president can fill openings temporarily. The Trump administration might be running afoul of that law. Attorney Debra D’Agostino of the Federal Practice Group joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for an analysis.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
Agency Oversight All News Debra D'Agostino Department of Homeland Security ethics Federal Drive Federal Practice Group Federal Vacancies Reform Act Hiring/Retention Kevin McAleenan Management People Policy presidential appointees Tom Temin Federal Drive Workforce Workforce Rights/Governance

FEDERAL DRIVE

WEEKDAYS 6:00 -9:00 A.M.

Check out Tom's commentary and subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Top Stories

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|30 ArkCase 201: Advanced Training on...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb