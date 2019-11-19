Planning advice for worst-case budget scenario at federal agencies

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Congress is about to stretch the continuing resolution for a little while longer. Then what? With a Capitol Hill seemingly paralyzed by impeachment zeal, what about the needs of, well, federal agencies who want to do work for the public? To offer worst-case scenarios preparation advice, the executive vice president and counsel at the Professional Services Council, Alan Chvotkin, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

