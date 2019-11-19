Listen Live Sports

Planning advice for worst-case budget scenario at federal agencies

November 19, 2019 10:16 am
 
Congress is about to stretch the continuing resolution for a little while longer. Then what? With a Capitol Hill seemingly paralyzed by impeachment zeal, what about the needs of, well, federal agencies who want to do work for the public? To offer worst-case scenarios preparation advice, the executive vice president and counsel at the Professional Services Council, Alan Chvotkin, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

